First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

