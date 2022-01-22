First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

