First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.