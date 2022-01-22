FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 16,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

