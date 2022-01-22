Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

