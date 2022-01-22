Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as low as C$2.62. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 371,922 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOM. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

The company has a market cap of C$632.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

