ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $361,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Accenture plc bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $18,927,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORG opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

