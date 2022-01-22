ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

