Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.68.

Shares of FTNT opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortinet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

