Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

