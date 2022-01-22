Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

