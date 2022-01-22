FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Volume Increase

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,192 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.70.
FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,665,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,578,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.