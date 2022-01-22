FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Volume Increase

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,192 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.70.

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,665,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,578,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

