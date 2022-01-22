Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce sales of $112.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.84 million and the lowest is $109.90 million. Frontline posted sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Frontline stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 2,434,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,451. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

