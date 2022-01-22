FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

