FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By KeyCorp

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Etsy stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $148.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

