FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

AUY stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.