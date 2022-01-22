FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CyberAgent in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

