FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

