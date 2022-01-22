FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut by DA Davidson

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

