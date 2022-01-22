FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,679 shares of company stock valued at $229,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

