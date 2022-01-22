FY2023 EPS Estimates for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Increased by Truist Financial

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ForgeRock in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

FORG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

ForgeRock stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

