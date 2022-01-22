Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 403,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

