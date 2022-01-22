Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $109,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.