Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,702,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,966,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

