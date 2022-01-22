Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,811. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

