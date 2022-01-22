Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

GAU stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.