Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 79.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

