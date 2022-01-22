Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $14,133,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOTU stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,183,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,590. The firm has a market cap of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

