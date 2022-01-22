Gather Price Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Gather has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $228,803.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

