GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.22

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.22 and traded as high as C$55.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 8,373 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.08.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0395858 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.