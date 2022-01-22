Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Geberit has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

