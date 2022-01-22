Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 772.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,640. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $600.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.