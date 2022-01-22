Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $463.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.21.

GNRC stock opened at $271.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.94. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Generac by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Generac by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Generac by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

