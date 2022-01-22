Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $133,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

