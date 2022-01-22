Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,856 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

