Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

DNA stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.