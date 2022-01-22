Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.22.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gitlab stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,629,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

