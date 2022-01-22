Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

