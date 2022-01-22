Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,195 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

