Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. 771,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

