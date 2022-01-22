Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $15.64 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

