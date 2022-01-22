Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 79,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,927,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.