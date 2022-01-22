GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.78 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $29.78 million and approximately $24,439.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004309 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

