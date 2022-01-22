Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $148.76 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CoStar Group worth $148,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.