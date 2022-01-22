Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $154,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 80.8% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.