Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($3.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 398 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.65), for a total value of £60,288.80 ($82,260.61). Also, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($216,946.38).

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.