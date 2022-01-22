Govi Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Govi has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $701,342.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,505,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

