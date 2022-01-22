Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.58 Per Share

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Graham has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham stock opened at $594.65 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graham by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graham by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

