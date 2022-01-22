GrandSouth Bancorporation Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

