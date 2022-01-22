GrandSouth Bancorporation Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
