Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 132,700 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3,402.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $201,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.